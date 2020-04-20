Eric Werner Swanson, 81, of Monroe, died on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Catherine "Kitty" Boxley Swanson for 49 years. Born on June 17, 1938, in Moscow Idaho, he was the son of the late Ernst Werner and Mary Lorraine Cooney Swanson. Eric attended Georgia Tech and graduated from NC State in Mechanical Engineering. His career began at Pratt Whitney Aircraft in West Palm Beach, Fla. He retired from Areva after nearly 30 years of service, last working as an advisory engineer. Eric was known to have a passion for fast cars, big engines and racing. He had a very inquisitive mind, manifested by continuous reading, traveling and photography. Also, he loved his numerous dogs over the years. Most of all, Eric wanted to be remembered as a happy person who loved life. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one sister, Karen Swanson Hamilton of Charlotte, N.C.; two nephews, Michael Hamilton (Hasun) and their children, Benjamin and Eric of Midlothian, Va. and David Hamilton (Betsy) and their children Walker and Hayden Elizabeth of Cary, N.C.; one niece, Jennifer Buddenhagen (Troy) and their children, Amanda and Emily of Davidson, N.C. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Amherst Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. James A. Hubbard officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church-Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 454, Amherst, VA 24521 or a charity of your choice. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
In memory
