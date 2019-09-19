Brenda Joyce Mallard Surface, 70, of Coburn Lane, Appomattox, died on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at her residence. She was the wife of Estel Eugene Surface. Born in Norfolk, Va., on August 31, 1949, she was the daughter of Elsie Mallard Wicker of Appomattox. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church. Brenda was a graduate of Hicks Beauty Academy and retired in 1997 from Inchcope Shipping where she was a vessel closer. In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Wendy and Gary Burke of Suffolk and Tamara and Kenneth Briscoe of Cleveland, Tenn.; and two grandsons, Zachary Burke and Kalee of Norfolk and Jordan Burke and Hailey of Gretna. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home by Pastor Jeff Worley. The family will receive friends following the service. Those wishing to make memorials please consider the American Cancer Society, c/o Sharon Mobley, PO Box 1064, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
