Mrs. Virginia Moon Sublett, age 57, of Phenix, passed away on January 6, 2020, at her residence. She was the daughter of Mrs. Erma Hamlett Moon and the late Mr. William Moon. She was married to Mr. Spurgeon Sublett, III. She was preceded in death by one son, Justin Keith Winston. She is survived by her husband, Mr. Spurgeon Sublett, III of the home; one son, Rodney William Winston (Jessica) of Evington; grandchildren, Emersyn Winston and Lucas Winston; her mother, Mrs. Erma Moon of Saxe; one sister, Shirley Mitchell (Bill) of Gladys; two sisters-in-law, Sondra Garnett (Jimmy) of Rice, Va., and Dianne Tuck (Walter) of Phenix; brother-in-law, Jesse Sublett of Cullen; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church in Phenix with interment in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 7 until 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
