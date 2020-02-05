Anna "Ann" Thomas Stratton, 85, of Stratton Dairy Road, Concord, died on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was the wife of the late Kelly David Stratton for 68 years. Born in Appomattox County, on February 22, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Helen Drinkard and Lyle B. Thomas. Anne was a member of Hebron Baptist Church. She worked alongside her husband on Stratton Dairy Farm in Concord. One of Ann's greatest loves was cooking for everyone that came by to visit. She will remain in the hearts of her family as a loving, caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by two children, David Stratton and wife, Rebecca, and Debbie Dawson and husband, Joe, both of Concord; one sister, Stella Tanner of Concord; seven granddaughters, Ashley Knight and husband, Daniel, Susan Jones and husband, Kevin, Holly Ogden and husband, Greg, Lindsay Rodgers and husband, Brian, Tiffany Martin and husband, John, Jennifer Harris, and Brittany Bryant and husband, Joe; 25 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Vincent Russell of Richmond; and a sister-in-law, Margaret Stratton Newland of Lynchburg. She was preceded in death by one brother, Ray B. Thomas; and two sisters, Faye Russell and Charlene Raddin. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Hebron Baptist Church with Rev. Tom Walker and Rev. Sammy Gunter officiating. A private burial will be held at Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends at her residence. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations be made to Hebron Baptist Church Playground Fund., PO Box 871, Concord, VA 24538. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
