Sharon Filicia Read Strange of 2357 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest, Va., departed this life on Wednesday morning, October 9, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born in Lynchburg, on June 25, 1964, to the late Thomas A. Read Sr. and Evelyn Poindexter Read. She was educated in the Bedford County School System where she graduated from Jefferson Forest High School in 1982. Sharon was a member of the Forest Level Baptist Church and supported all of its efforts. In addition to her mother, Sharon leaves to cherish her memory a devoted son, Charlie Strange IV (Bethany); grandson, Carter T. Strange; brother, Thomas "Pete" Read Jr.; David A. Jefferson, who was like a brother; great aunt, Annie R. Rucker, and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Forest Level Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Her remains will lie in repose one hour prior to the service. The family and friends will assemble at the church. The family would like to thank the staff of Lynchburg General Hospital for their care. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
