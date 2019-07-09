James Edward Stowers, age 91, of Rustburg, husband of Mattie Stowers, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 6, 2019. He was born on September 19, 1927, in Campbell County, son of the late William and Gertrude Stowers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Albert Stowers; and his beloved cat, Kallie. James was a true man of God and was a charter member of Tree of Life Ministries. He served his country in the United States Navy for 31 years and also retired from B&W. In his spare time he loved to cook, travel and spend time outdoors. In addition to his wife, Mattie, he is survived by a daughter, Velva Kowalsky and husband, Don; a son, Billy Stowers and wife, Debbie; and five stepchildren, Bobby Phelps Jr. and wife, Laura, Mike Phelps, Roger Phelps, Phyllis Layne and husband, Marvin, and Debra Waddell. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with the Rev. Ray Triplett officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
