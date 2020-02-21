Florence Gayle Stovall-Woodruff, 60, of AltaVista, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in Waterbury, Conn. Funeral Services will be held at the Chapel Grove Baptist Church, 1046 Chapel Grove Road, Evington, Va. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 12 noon. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service. Public. Cook and Minnis Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family.

