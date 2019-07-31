Martha Jeannine Bell Stone, 90, of Amherst, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Fairmont Crossing. She was the wife of the late George Washington Stone Jr. Born on December 3, 1928, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Edward Bell Sr. and the late Christine Viar Bell. Jeannine was a homemaker, and a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of College Hill Baptist Church. In addition to her husband and parents, Jeannine was preceded in death by her brother, Ernest Edward Bell Jr. Jeannine is survived by her children, G. Mike Stone of Madison Heights, and Martha S. Burch and her husband, Ron, of Palmer, Ark.; four grandchildren, Beth Bacigalupi and her husband, Kevin, John Michael Stone, Meghan Stone, and Michelle Burch; one great grandson, Cameron Bacigalupi; and other loving family members and friends. Inurnment services at Fort Hill Memorial Park will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
