Lois Annie Billingsley Stone, 97, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Eugene Stone. Born on March 8, 1922, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late William Franklin Billingsley and the late Ruth Ellen Barricks Billingsley. Lois was a church secretary/treasurer/organist for many years at Leesville Road Baptist Church, where she was a member and faithfully served the Lord. She retired at the age of 89. Lois attended the Phillips Business College. She was a Godly wife, mother, and grandmother and special friend to many. In addition to her husband and parents, Lois was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Richard Heffner; two brothers, William Franklin Billingsley Jr. and Robert Edward Billingsley; half-brother, Herman Martin; and half-sister, Madeline Brenkman. Lois is survived by two sons, David Eugene Stone of Lynchburg, and Kenneth Alan Stone and his wife, Kimberly, of Smithfield; daughter, Margaret Ellen Stone Heffner of Lynchburg; three grandchildren, Daniel Paul Heffner and his wife, Emily, David Kenne Heffner, and Ellen Elisabeth Heffner and her fiancé, Christian Canfield; one sister, Frances Ellen Billingsley Carey of Chesapeake; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Billingsley of Orlando, Fla., and Betty Billingsley of Wytheville; brother-in-law, Harvey C. Stone of Lynchburg; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and numerous friends, including the Leesville Road Baptist Church family. A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Monday, August 19, 2019, at Leesville Road Baptist Church with Pastor Kevin Brooks officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Leesville Road Baptist Church or the Campbell County Rescue Squad. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.