George Hughes Stone, 79, of Ashland Virginia, passed Thursday, March 19, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. George was born December 19, 1940, in Clinton, Illinois. He was the son of the late Les & Florence Stone of Lynchburg, Va. George was predeceased by childhood sweetie, Charlotte Crawford Stone. He is survived by four children, Leslie Willman, her husband, Tom, Tuffy Stone, and his wife, Leslie, Christie Geraty, and her husband, Kevin and Laura Stone; his seven grandchildren, Adrian, Annie, Kelsey, Mary Kate, Sam, Ben, and Liam; and three great-grandchildren, Riley, Crawford, and River. In addition to his children, he is survived by his three brothers, Bob Stone and his wife, Ann, Dick Stone and his wife, Becky, and Mike Stone and his wife, Ditty. George was an active member of Winns Baptist Church in Hanover, Va., where he taught Sunday School. He worked at Colliers Int., where he was beloved by his coworkers. George loved to fish, his cats Stella and Shirley, reading, classical music, puzzles, playing cribbage with his brothers, and cooking competition barbecue. He was the night fire tender and cooking partner with his son in Cool Smoke, where they made history together. He was deeply loved on the barbecue circuit, making friends from all over the world and he will be deeply missed by many. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to SPCA or Caritas. A service will be planned at a later date.
In memory
