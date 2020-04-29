Glenn Arthur Stitt, 75, of Madison Heights, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was born in Maitland, West Virginia, on October 24, 1944, a son of the late James W. Stitt and Josie England Stitt. Glenn was also preceded in death by three brothers, Clarence Stitt, James Stitt, Franklin Stitt; three sisters, Aleen Fraley, Jerry McHaffey, and Marcello Shirley. Glenn is survived by his brother, Tracy Stitt and wife, Carole; and host of nieces and nephews. Burch Messier Funeral Home, 317 West Main Street, Bedford (540-586-7360) is assisting the family.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.