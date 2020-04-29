Glenn Arthur Stitt, 75, of Madison Heights, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was born in Maitland, West Virginia, on October 24, 1944, a son of the late James W. Stitt and Josie England Stitt. Glenn was also preceded in death by three brothers, Clarence Stitt, James Stitt, Franklin Stitt; three sisters, Aleen Fraley, Jerry McHaffey, and Marcello Shirley. Glenn is survived by his brother, Tracy Stitt and wife, Carole; and host of nieces and nephews. Burch Messier Funeral Home, 317 West Main Street, Bedford (540-586-7360) is assisting the family.

