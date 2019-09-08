Terry Wayne Stinson, 78, of Lynchburg passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Colonial Hills Golf Club Hole #5. He was the loving husband of Ann Vaughan Stinson for 49 years. Born on April 1, 1941 in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Terry Lee Stinson and Oleta Winston Morris Stinson. Terry proudly served his country in the U.S. Army stationed in Korea and was a member of Fort Hill United Methodist Church. He was a 1959 graduate of E.C. Glass High School and received his Bachelor's Degree in Economics from Lynchburg College in 1964. He was the retired owner of Vaughan Tire and Appliance. He loved music ever since childhood and after college played with bands such as The Chasers, Phil Vassar and The Lancers, Revised Edition and Off The Cuff. He enjoyed traveling and was a tour guide on many trips to Atlantic City, New Jersey. He was a member of Colonial Hills Golf Club for over 40 years and the Hill City Exchange Club, Masonic Lodge 183 and Scottish Rite. He was a loving father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, he leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Carol Ann Stinson of Tampa, Fla.; two grandsons, Christopher Alexander DeFord of Lynchburg and Morgan Hayes Hinton of Mobile, Ala.; a sister, Nancy Stinson Ware and husband, Edward, of Lynchburg; his Colonial Hills Golf Club family; and other relatives and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Fort Hill United Methodist Church, 106 Oakridge Blvd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. A Celebration of Terry's Life and Faith will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Fort Hill United Methodist Church by the Rev. Marc Brown with burial to follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Terry Stinson to Fort Hill United Methodist Church. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road Lynchburg (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
