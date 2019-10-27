Michael Dale Sinnette, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Rev. Brian Miles officiating. The family will receive friends following the service until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.
