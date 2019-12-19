Marian Julia Clements Stinnette, 93, of Lynchburg, went to be with her LORD and Savior on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Elmer Franklin Stinnette. Julia and her beloved husband Elmer were married April 1949. Elmer always said that he was lucky having married a beautiful woman, the love of his life. Together, they fulfilled their dreams by Julia designing their first brick home; Elmer having a service station "Esso gas station" in ownership with his brother, J. Owen Stinnette on Campbell Avenue. They enjoyed playing golf, traveling together to Florida and rising two wonderful children. They were faithful members of Fairview Christian Church. Elmer's and Julia's song was "Always". I will always love you, always. They had true love and now she is resting peacefully with him and the Lord. Born in Lynchburg on June 11, 1926, she was a daughter of the late John Dewey Clements and the late Fairy Gertrude Day Clements Robbins. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Rachel C. Proffitt, Barbara C. White and a brother, John D. Clements Jr. Julia was a homemaker and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend to those who knew her. She had a sense of humor, a story teller, enjoyed playing card games, music, her favorite hymns "When the Roll is Called up Yonder" and "Standing on The Promises". Julia worked at Camelot Hall Nursing Home as a CNA for 10 years. Julia enjoys the beach; Myrtle Beach was her favorite. She loved spending time with family, her neighbors, and her girlfriends, Doris Carwile whom she called her "in town sister," and her best friend Katherine Wilson. Julia is survived by her two children, a son, Douglas Stinnette, his wife, Nagung Lan, a daughter, Deborah Stinnette Harvey; a grandson, William Marshall Harvey, his wife, Anita; two great-grandchildren, Cadence Rose Harvey and Braylon Scott Harvey; a brother-in-law, J. Owen Stinnette; and nieces and nephews. Julia's children wish to extend their deepest appreciation to Dr. Kimberly Combs, the staff of Centra PACE, an answered prayer for many years of excellent loving care and service. Also to thank the staff and caregivers of Home Instead Senior Care, the Carrington and Senior Independence Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Fairview Christian Church, 2701 Campbell Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Funeral services will be private. "Happy Trails" to you until we meet againno more sorrow, no more pain. Love Always, Julia Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
