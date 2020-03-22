December 5, 1947 March 17, 2020 Carol Louise Stinnette, of Lynchburg, Va. was preceded in death by her father, Terral Lee Stinnette; her mother, Florence Gertrude Van Hall; grandmother, Gertrude Dille Van Hall; Elsie "Granny" Hodges; Travis "Scoot"s Cox Jr; her beloved Lonnie Dale Bowling; and her fur-baby, Winnie. Carol leaves behind her family, Jeannie Cox, Angela Cox, Frances Holden, Sherman, "King Sampson," and other special friends. A celebration of Carol's life will be held at a later date. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Stinnette as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries