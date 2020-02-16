Albert Jasper "Lud" Stinnette, 72, of Amherst, died on Friday, February 14, 2020. Lud was born on October 12, 1947, in Amherst, Va., the son of the late Russell Stinnette and the late Wynell Black Stinnette. He was a resident of Linda Burks Group Home. Lud is survived by two nieces, Viola Sandidge and Wynell Haynes; a nephew, Carl Haynes; a cousin, Hazel Anderson; and his caregiver, Ronald Rucker. A memorial service will be held, Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights with the Rev. Donald Rucker officiating. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Albert Stinnette as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries