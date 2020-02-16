Albert Jasper "Lud" Stinnette, 72, of Amherst, died on Friday, February 14, 2020. A memorial service will be held at the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights, Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Donald Rucker officiating. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, tharpfuneralhome.com.

