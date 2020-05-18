Maxine Kay Stinnett, 79, of Amherst, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Lynchburg. Born in Pennsylvania, Mrs. Stinnett was the daughter of the late Vernon and Rose Spadafore Swanson and widow of Clarence Glen Stinnett. She was retired Grocery Clerk and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She is survived by her son, Walter Stinnett; daughter, Judy Stinnet, both of Amherst; and three grandchildren, Sydney Bell, Caitlin Bell and Walker Bell. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, May 18, 2020, at Amherst Cemetery. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.
Service information
May 18
Graveside
Monday, May 18, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Amherst Cemetery
Grandview Drive
Amherst, VA 24521
Grandview Drive
Amherst, VA 24521
