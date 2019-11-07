Henry Gay Stimmel, 67, of Lynchburg, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was the husband of Karen Sue McMinn Stimmel. He was born July 4, 1952, in Connellsville, Pa.
Henry was a custodian for the University of Virginia Medical Center and served our country in the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by two brothers, Emerson Newell and Carl Stimmel.
In addition to his wife, Henry is survived by three children, Heath Stimmel of Independence, Mo., Janet S. Martinez and her husband, Noel, of Adrien, Mo. and Rebekah Stimmel of Hume, Mo.; one stepson, James McMinn and his fiancée, Ellen Hey, of Warrenton, Va.; four grandchildren, Kearstin Stimmel, Alyssa Stimmel, Michael Lopez and Noel Martinez Jr.; and other loving family members and friends.
A memorial service will be conducted at 5 p.m., Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Jonathan Falwell and Pastor David Moquin officiating. The family will receive friends following the service until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Centra’s Bridges Behavioral Health Center on Leesville Road in Lynchburg.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
