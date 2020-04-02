Gaye Owen Stevens, 74, of Redfields Road, Appomattox, died on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was the wife of Ronnie Leon Stevens and for 58 years they shared their lives together. Born in Halifax County, on August 23, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Edith Wade and Edward Bernard Owen. Gaye was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church where she shared her servant's heart. Gaye loved her church family and enjoyed sending cards of encouragement when her health kept her from serving physically. She served many years as a hospice volunteer and on the Appomattox Rescue Squad Auxiliary. She used her skill from driving a school bus to drive friends to doctors appointments. Her family has many fond memories of Ronnie and Gaye camping, they used their love for camping to serve as Camp Host in Virginia State Parks. They would travel to Florida to camp during the winter months. Gaye sung in the choir in their church at Palm View Gardens, Zephyrhills, Fla. She loved to read and shared her love for reading with her neighbors. Gaye was a talented seamstress, who loved sports, especially when her grandchildren played. She loved music and cared for children in her home. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Leon Scott Stevens and wife, Karen of Lebanon, Tenn. and Karen Lynn Stevens Phelps of Appomattox; one brother, Marvin Price Owen and wife, Helen of Lynchburg; one sister, Linda Owen Tuck of Concord; seven grandchildren, Jessica and Erin Stevens, Lydia and Everette Phelps, Michayla, Lydia, and Josh Firlotte; and a brother-in-law, Donnie Stevens and wife, Sandra. A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, with the Pastor Todd Estes and Pastor Donnie Stevens. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Centra Hospice of Farmville, 713 Oak Street, Farmville, VA 23901, Evergreen Baptist Church Benevolence Fund., PO Box 100, Evergreen, VA, 23939, in memory of Gaye, or honor her servant's heart by paying it forward and help someone in this time of need. John 14:1- Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God; trust also in me. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
