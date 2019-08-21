Elizabeth "Betty" Bryant Stevens, 70, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. She was the loving wife of Wallace Daniel Stevens Sr. for 51 years. Born on April 19, 1949 in Lynchburg, she was a daughter of the late Leonard Kidwell Bryant and Mary Harvey Bryant. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Wallace D. "Dan" Stevens Jr. and wife, Robin and David A. Stevens and wife, Vicky, both of Forest; two sisters, Mary Harse and husband, Jim and Dorothy Linder, both of Lynchburg; a brother-in-law, Allen B. Stevens and wife, Deirdre of Bedford; four grandchildren, Sarah V. Stevens, Christina M. Stevens, Kayla N. Stevens, and Ella G. Stevens; a very special aunt, Virginia Alice (Jennie) Harvey of Roseland; special neighbors and friends, Paul and Hilda Schlemmer and Kathy Hendricks of Lynchburg; and many other relatives and friends. Betty was a graduate of E.C. Glass High School and previously worked at University of Lynchburg and CVCC. She was the co-owner of W.D. Stevens, Builder and was a former Realtor. She was a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church and recently attended Lynchburg First Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed flower gardening, cooking and most importantly she loved spending time with her family. The family will receive relatives and friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, in Lynchburg. A Celebration of Betty's Life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory by the Rev. Dave Heerspink with burial to follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the members and staff of the Lynchburg First Church of the Nazarene for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Betty Stevens to the Food Pantry at The Lynchburg First Church of the Nazarene, 1737 Wards Ferry Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
