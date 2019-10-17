Robin Dale Steuart, 56, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Friendship Manor North. Born on June 30, 1963, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Ewing Wesley Steuart and the late Ayola Garcia Steuart. Robin enjoyed listening to music. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ewing Wesley Steuart Jr. Robin is survived by his sisters, Cynthia Davis and husband, Carl and Deborah Banton and husband, Butch; nephews, Donavan Davis and wife, Tricia, Christopher Banton, and Jeremy Banton; great niece and nephew, Rylan Banton and Teagan Banton. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Steuart family (929-5712).

