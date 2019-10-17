Robin Dale Steuart, 56, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Friendship Manor North. Born on June 30, 1963, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Ewing Wesley Steuart and the late Ayola Garcia Steuart. Robin enjoyed listening to music. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ewing Wesley Steuart Jr. Robin is survived by his sisters, Cynthia Davis and husband, Carl and Deborah Banton and husband, Butch; nephews, Donavan Davis and wife, Tricia, Christopher Banton, and Jeremy Banton; great niece and nephew, Rylan Banton and Teagan Banton. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Steuart family (929-5712).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.