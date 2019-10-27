Lewis Bailey Steppe Jr. Lewis Bailey Steppe Jr., 81, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at his home with his family by his side. Born on December 7, 1937, in Campbell County, he was the son of the late Lewis Bailey Steppe and Shirley Kathleen Waller. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Thacker Steppe; his sisters, Sylvia Steppe Peak and Margaret Steppe Moses; and one step-daughter, Constance Grassi (Louis). He is survived by his first wife, Patricia Harris Steppe; daughter, Moninna Steppe Wood and her partner, James Dumbaugh; son, Lewis Bailey Steppe III (Jennifer); three grandsons, Bryan Patrick Wood, Zachary Hunter Steppe, Daniel Travis Steppe; four nieces and nephews, Robert Peak Jr., Gary Peak, Kathleen Bogle and Jennifer Thompson; and step-daughter, Alice Porterfield ( Ponzi). Lewis served his country in the U.S. Navy on the USS Shenandoah as an Electrician's Mate. After being honorably discharged, he attended Lynchburg College and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. degree in Mathematics; while there, he was a member of Chi Beta Phi Science Honor Society. He received his Master of Arts in Mathematics from the University of Virginia. He retired from Central Virginia Community College after teaching Math for 33 years. He was a past assistant Scoutmaster, Sunday school teacher and a member of the Elks Club. His many hobbies included chemistry, astronomy, photography, kite flying, computers, music, stamp collecting, erector set collecting, shell collecting, fishing, skiing, roller skating and reading. In his youth, he and some friends formed a band and played in various places in Virginia. His favorite vacation spot was Nags Head, N.C. and the surrounding Outer Banks. The family would like to thank Wanda "Twyla" Royall and Alice Hall for the years of care and support for Lewis and his late wife. They will be part of our family forever. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A Celebration of Lewis' Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at New Chapel Baptist Church, 1977 New Chapel Road, Rustburg, VA 24588, with the Rev. Dr. Tom Bryant officiating. Interment will follow in New Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
