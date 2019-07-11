David C. Stephens of Appomattox, Virginia, died at his home on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother and father and one brother. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter, son-in-law, granddaughter, grandson, one brother, and three sisters. A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew's Reformed Episcopal Church in Appomattox at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Donations to Appomattox Christian Academy or St. Andrew's REC, 1916 Redfields Rd., Appomattox, VA 24522, are requested in lieu of flowers.

