Richard Raymond Steinke, 81, of Forest, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 58 years, Marjorie Freese Steinke. Richard was born on October 2, 1938, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a son of the late Raymond W. Steinke and the late Esther Steinke. He graduated in 1957, from Washington High School then continued his education at West Point (USMA) graduating in 1962. Richard served in the United States Army during Vietnam. After retiring from Babcok & Wilcox in 1997, he went on to Liberty Bible Institute where he received an advanced degree in Theology. He was a current member of Thomas Road Baptist Church. Richard served as deacon at Rivermont Presbyterian Church, volunteered with the Boonsboro/Forest Volunteer Fire Dept, was a Jaycee, worked with Carpenters for Christ in China, taught ESL on the mission field in Japan, and was a faithful volunteer with Pioneers Missions out of Orlando Fla. He was the first president of JVCUOA and treasured his Jefferson Villas family. Richard loved to play golf and thought carts were for SISSIES!! He fiercely loved the Lord, his family, and his country. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Keith R. Steinke, and Susanne Steinke Farish and husband, David; grandchildren, Shawn Farish (Nicole), Rebecca Farish, Celeste Earley, Corinne Earley-Steinke, Fielding Steinke, Claudia Earley-Steinke, Scarlett Earley-Steinke, and Octavia Earley-Steinke; and great-grandchildren, Bella Farish and Julianna Farish. He is also survived by his brothers, Robert Steinke (Susan) and Dennis Steinke (Susan); and his sister, Donna Rameriz. Richard, will lie in repose on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg or share a memory at www.tharpfuneralhome.com. A private graveside service will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society. The family wishes to thank for their loving care the staff at Liberty Ridge Runk & Pratt, the care givers with Home Instead, 7 Hills Hospice. As well as great heartfelt thanks to Dr. Christine Lau, Dr Kevin Patel and the wonderful caregivers at UVA 4 West and the Alan B Pearson Cancer Center. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.
