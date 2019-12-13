On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, the life of Travis Allen Steele, 32, closed on earth and he began a new journey with God. Born on June 14, 1987, in Lynchburg, Virginia, he was the son of Jerry Allen Steele Jr and Marlana Sparks Burley. He was preceded in death by his brother, Aaron Steele and maternal grandfather, Jack Sparks. Travis was a graduate of Brookville High School, worked for US Pipe and was an avid UVA and Dallas Cowboys fan. He also enjoyed watching all sports and could give you stats and updates on all teams and players. Travis is survived by his wife, Dominique Jordan Steele; proud father of four children, Benit Steele, Brody Steele and Skylar Steele of Appomattox, and Brynlee Steele of Lynchburg; mother, Marlana Burley and husband, Tim; father, Allen Steele and wife, Ginger; sisters, Amanda Otey-Hall and husband, Isaac, along with their daughter, Zazie Otey-Hall and Reagan Steele and fiancé, Juan Thornhill; brothers, Tyler and Chase Burley; maternal grandmother, Doris Sparks; best friend, Hugh Oulds; and numerous other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Steele family (239-0331). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
