James Thomas "Pete" Steele Jr., of Rustburg, died on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the loving husband of Margaret Steppe Steele. Born in Campbell County, on July 13, 1935, he was a son of the late Allie Rosser Steele and James Thomas Steele Sr. Pete was a member of New Chapel Baptist Church and Mackey Masonic Lodge #69 A.F. & A.M. He worked for S.D. Steele Construction Company, Wilkins Construction Company, and Clarence White Construction Company. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, J.T. Steele III and Mike Steele, both of Concord, and Greg Steele and significant other, Janet Mitchell, of Rustburg; two daughters, Wanda Steele of Cary, N.C., and Cheryl Steele of Euless, Texas; one brother, Bill Steele and wife, Brenda, of Rustburg; one sister, Sally Booth of Concord; sisters-in-law, Elaine Steele and Hazel Williamson and husband, Earl, both of Rustburg; seven grandchildren, Michael Steele, Nathan Steele, Shannon Doss, Brittany Pennington, Jerry Cook, Terry Cook and Dwayne Cook; four great-grandchildren, Makayla Steele, Kloie Rogers, Logan Doss, and Brie Doss; three stepchildren, John Smith III of Benson, N.C., Dianne Cook and husband, Tommy, of Appomattox, and Doris Pennington and husband, Roy, of Rustburg. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Robinson Funeral Home with the Rev. Earnie Lucas officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at Robinson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place, Glen Allen, VA, 23060. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.