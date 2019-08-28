CoraGail Gardner Steele, of Lynchburg, was born on October 19, 1942, in Ashland, Ky., to Dr. Richard and Ruth Gardner. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Howard Steele. She is survived by her six children, Dawn (Ron Boehmer) Steele, Kevin (Sandra) Steele, Diana (Stacy) Furcini, Todd (Bonny) Steele, Brett (Kerri) Steele, and Abbie (Joe McIlvenna) Steele. She also has 15 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; as well as her sister, Rebecca Gardner. She had a tremendous love of reading, needlepoint, sewing, gardening, and painting. She was always willing to share her love of these crafts and art forms with anyone that wanted to learn. She loved her family, and loved to hear about all of the different things that her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were doing. She always considered herself blessed to be able to be a part of creating a loving family and would do what she could to help anyone that needed it. She will be missed by many people. CoraGail died Sunday, August 18, 2019, after a short illness. The family will receive friends this Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, from 6 until 8 p.m. A celebration of CoraGail's life will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
