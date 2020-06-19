Roseann Stecker, 78, of Amherst, Va., passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was the widow of Richard Stecker who she was married to for over 60 years. She was born on Friday, January 23, 1942, in Philadelphia, Pa. Rose was the daughter of the late Joseph Orbanus and the late Mirnerva Orbanus of Williamstown, N.J. In addition to her parents Rose was preceded in death by her grandson Phillip Stecker. She is survived by her six children Terry Castagna and husband, Robert of Berlin, N.J.; Renea Stecker of Hammonton, N.J., Kim Stecker of Amherst, Va., Richard J. Stecker and wife, Thelma of Amherst, Va., Rebecka Lee and husband, Brennan of Madison Heights, Va., Russell Stecker and wife, Carrie of Amherst, Va.;19 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marie Davis of Cave Springs, Ark.; Kathy Pajic and husband Joe, of Ruther Glen, Va., and many loving nieces and nephews. Rose loved her family, dolls, and shopping. Christmas was her favorite time of the year and she especially loved giving personalized gifts in special packaging which she shopped for all year. Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights, Va., and then the Celebration of her life will begin at 1:00 p.m. in the Tharp chapel with the Rev. Dr. Michael Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will follow in Jonesboro Baptist Cemetery, 9215 Patrick Henry Hwy, Roseland, Va. 22967. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
