Pearl Audrey "Pat" Wiley Staton died on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was born in Albemarle County, Va. on September 16, 1937, to Garvis Ralph Wiley and Pearl Puckett Wiley. She graduated from Brookville High School and attended Phillips Business College and Central Virginia Community College. She was employed by Taylor Brothers Inc. for 36 years as Treasurer/Office Manager and Secretary of Central Virginia Trucking Company Inc. (a family business). Pat was a member of Fort Hill UMC for 53 years serving on The Finance, Worship, and Education committee as well as the United Methodist Woman Chair of Circle. She was also a member of Fort Hill Jr. Woman's club and served on the United Way Committee. Pat loved her family and enjoyed having lunch with friends, and reading and watching Hallmark movies. Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert Carroll Staton and a brother, G.R. Wiley Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Staton Humphrey (David); grandson, Steven Humphrey (Amanda); great-granddaughters, Savannah, Charlotte; brother, Leon Wiley (Mary); and sister-in-law, Ann Wiley. The family will receive family and friends on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg from 6 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Fort Hill United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. at Fort Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Fort Hill UMC, 106 Oakridge Blvd, Lynchburg, VA 24502, or Centra Hospice, 2097 Langhorne Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Staton, Pearl Audrey "Pat" Wiley
