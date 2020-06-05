Marshall Elwood Staton Jr., 59, of Roseland, Va., passed away on May 23, 2020. Aka "Outlaw" was born in Charlottesville, Va., on September 28 1960, the son of late Marshall E. Staton Sr. and late Edith Ann Wood Staton Painter. Marshall was a long time truck driver he would do anything for anybody always full of life fun loving and never met a stranger. Marshall love playing music with family and friends, he loved bluegrass music. Marshall is survive by three kids, Susan Martin of Arrington, Va., Laken Staton of Blacksburg, Va., and Alan Staton of Rustburg, Va.; two grandkids and three step grandkids, Marshall also had lots of kids he helped raise in his life time. Marshall survived by his five sibling, Delores Hitt of Arrington, Va., Becky Adcock of Lowesville, Va., Melba Fields of Harrisonburg, Va., Glen Staton of Earlyville, Va., and Angela Johns of Appomattox, Va. A graveside service be held 2 p.m Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Mt.Pleasant Cemetery in Amherst, Va. Wells and Sheffield Funeral Chapel Lovingston, Va.
In memory
