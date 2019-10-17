Joseph Alfred "Joe" Staton Jr., 62, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. Born in Baltimore, Md., on January 13, 1957, he was the son of Mary Smith Bryant and the late Joseph Alfred Staton Sr. Joe served our country in the United States Navy and worked as a welder. He enjoyed fishing, horse races, playing the guitar, and music. His love for music extended past just listening to songs and playing the guitar. Joe also worked as a DJ at a radio station for a period of time. Joe is survived by his mother, Mary Bryant and husband, Larry; his son, Michael Todd Staton Sr. and wife, Carrie; two grandchildren, Lea Staton and Michael Todd "MJ" Staton Jr.; siblings, Nancy Lee Staton, William Edward Staton and wife, Linda, Mary Jane Hall, Doris Marie Hatcher, and Robert Albert Staton; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Gladstone Cemetery on Gladstone Rd. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Staton family (929-5712). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.