Doris Marie Staton, 56, of Freeland, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Born November 27, 1963, in Baltimore, Md., she was the daughter of Mary Estelle Smith Bryant and the late Joseph Alfred Staton Sr. Doris was an equipment operator for the Virginia Department of Transportation. She was a member of Monroe United Methodist Church, and she loved her Lord and Savior. Doris never met a stranger, and spent her life in service of others. Her hobbies included creating new recipes, cooking, baking them and sharing them with others. She loved fishing, and riding her Harley Davidson Motorcycle. She got her CNA certification so that she could be a caretaker for her first child, who was terminally ill. She cared for him until his death. She loved life, and her family, was a loving daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother. She was kind to everyone, with a smile that lit up the room. In addition to her father, Doris was preceded in death by a son, Walter Caperton Simmons Jr. and a brother, Joseph Alfred Staton Jr. In addition to her mother, Doris is survived by her son, Christopher Simmons of Brookneal; four siblings, William Edward Staton and his wife, Linda of Amherst, Mary Jane Hall of Rustburg, Nancy Lee Staton of Madison Heights and Robert Albert Staton of Lynchburg; her fiancé, David Dimmitt of Freeland, Pa.; five grandchildren, Tristan Joseph Simmons, Khloe Simmons, Morgan Campbell, Freya Smith and Cheyenne Smith; and other loving family members and friends. A private graveside will be conducted at Amherst Cemetery. Family and friends may visit the funeral home to pay their respects Monday, May 11, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel from the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Whitten Funeral Home staff will assist the family with the 10 person social distancing guidelines. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
