Betty Jean Staton, 71, of Madison Heights, died Friday, December 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Clyde Staton for 25 years. Born on April 21, 1948, in Lynchburg, Betty Jean was a daughter of the late Albert Cyrus and the late Nellie Yeater Cyrus. In addition to her parents, Betty Jean was preceded in death by a sister, Fanny Mae Yeater. In addition to her husband, Betty Jean is survived by a son, James Jamerson; two sisters, Anette Wood and Patricia "Tricky"; a brother, A. C. Cyrus; a granddaughter, Amber Jamerson; and a great nephew, Austin Knight. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
