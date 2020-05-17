Peggy Taylor Staples, 84, of Evergreen, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late Alfred Gordon Staples. Born in Appomattox, on September 24, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Mazie Franklin and Osborne Douglas Taylor. Peggy was a member of Evergreen Methodist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher. She retired from B&W after 25 years of service, and then went to work for the Appomattox County Public School System for 25 years. She is survived by one brother, Albert F. Taylor and wife, June; two sisters-in-law, Carol Taylor and Betty Staples; and nieces and nephews, Linda Short and husband, Phillip, Forrest Smith, Dudley Smith, Pamela Grizzard and husband, Kelton, Sharon Taylor and friend, Tony Ferguson, Henry C. Staples Jr., and wife, Claudia, and Janet Davidson. She was preceded in death by one brother, George Rudel Taylor; and one sister, Phyllis Smith and her husband, Eugene "Billy" Smith. A private family graveside funeral service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. John M. Kelly officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider Evergreen United Methodist Church, C/O Jean Baker, P.O. Box 173, Evergreen, VA 23939, or Appomattox Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 57, Appomattox, VA 24522. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her primary caregiver Shirley Williams. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
