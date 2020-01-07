Donald Wayne Staples was born on January 30, 1962 in Lynchburg, Virginia to the late Willie Brown Staples and Fannie Burks Staples. Donald was curious and fun-loving throughout his life. He enjoyed hanging out with people, feeding people if he could, and eating good food in return if it was offered. He enjoyed music and played in the E. C. Glass High School band. He held different jobs over the years. As his health declined, he enjoyed nothing better than indulging in his passion of watching basketball and football. Dallas was his favorite team. He had a big heart, quick grin and great laugh. No matter the troubles he was experiencing, he found a way to be light-hearted and hope for a better tomorrow. He is survived by brother, William Staples; his sister, Cynthia Staples; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Donald will be greatly missed by all. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at New Dearington Baptist Church, 400 Smyth St. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Community Funeral Home assisted the family.
