January 12, 1944 - June 9, 2020 Linda Craig Stanley, 76, of Forest, graduated to Glory on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Lynchburg. A native of Martinsville, she was the daughter of the late Robert Crystal Craig and Nancy Gammons Craig. A graduate of the Virginia Baptist Hospital School of Nursing, she was a registered nurse for 43 years and a member of Lakewood Baptist Church. She loved her Lord, spending time with her grandchildren, and her dog, Molly. She is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Howard Earl Stanley; a daughter, Amy Stanley Williams and her husband, Arthur; two sons, Robert Stanley and his wife, Amy, and Scott Stanley and his wife, Sara; eight grandchildren, Tyler Brown and his wife, Ashley, Ryan Williams, Faith Stanley, Allissa Stanley, Colin Stanley, Caitlin Stanley, Sam Stanley and Riley Stanley; and a brother, Dewey Craig. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Diuguid Funeral Service, Waterlick Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. at Virginia Memorial Gardens, Forest. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org, or the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org. Diuguid Funeral Service - Waterlick 21914 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg

