Duval Levonne Stamps Sr., of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his residence. He was born on June 15, 1936, to the late Willie D. Stamps and Edith B. Stamps. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, John Stamps, Daniel Stamps and L. Garnell Stamps; a sister, Doreatha S. Davis and a son, Duval L. Stamps Jr. He is survived by his devoted wife and caregiver, JoAnn E. Stamps for 39 years; mother-in-law, BessieW. Everett of Lynchburg; sisters-in-law, Betty Stamps, Lula Stamps both of Lynchburg, and Kimberly E. Cooper (Mike) of LaPlata, Md.; goddaughter, Contessa A. Tracy of Fairfax, Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends. He was a member of The Saint Paul Baptist Church, Forest, Va. Duval graduated from Dunbar High School in 1957. He retired from the City of Lynchburg and GE/Ericsson. A private graveside service will be held 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Saint Paul Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Harland Brown. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com Community Funeral Home will be adhering to the rules and regulations of COVID-19. Community Funeral Home directing.

