Dora "Jeannie" Stallard, 89, of Lynchburg, Va., died peacefully Thursday, October 10, 2019, at her home. Jeannie was a loving wife to her late husband, Billie Stallard. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her three sons, Bill and wife, Teresa, Donald and wife, Melissa, Mike and wife, Donna; her three grandchildren, Graham, Scott and Geena; two step grandchildren, Kelly and Russ; and three great-grandchildren, Malena, Bryce and Hudson. A special thank you to her caregiver, Sheila Johns, for the love and care she poured over our precious mother. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
