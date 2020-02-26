Frances Harvey Stairs, 92, of Beaverdam, Va., entered into her eternal rest on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Frances was the daughter of the late James and Mary Harvey of Roseland, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Forrest Harland Stairs Jr. She was the youngest of seven children and is survived by her sister, Virginia Alice Harvey of Roseland, Va. Frances was an active member of First Baptist Church Ashland, Virginia. She was known to be a devoted wife and mother. She will be remembered by her two sons, Paul Whitney Stairs and Stephen Harland Stairs; and a daughter, Jenny Stairs Parrish (Doug Parrish). Additionally she leaves behind eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Jonesboro Baptist Church Cemetery, 9215 Patrick Henry Highway, Roseland, Va.
