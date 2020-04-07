Lloyd "L.B." Bennette St. John Sr., 88, of Forest, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Bedford Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of the late Margaret Ann Coffey St. John for 50 years. Born in Altavista, Va., on July 11, 1931, he was a son of the late Norman Eldred St. John and Mary Ida Keaton St. John. He was a United States Army veteran serving two tours in Korean and then Germany. L. B. attended Spout Spring Baptist Church and retired from Babcock and Wilcox after 34 years. He is survived by two children, Lloyd St. John Jr. and his wife, Cheryl of Appomattox and Linda Evans and her husband, Charles of Forest; three granddaughters, Lauren Clark and husband, Justin of Appomattox, Lindsay Willis and husband, Micah of Lynchburg, and Larissa St. John of Appomattox; and four great-grandchildren, Layla Clark, Jacoby Clark, Julian Clark, and Everly Willis. He was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters. A private graveside service will be held in Liberty Cemetery officiated by the Rev. Paul Kvasnicka and the Rev. Robert E. Lee. The family will have a celebration of life service at a later date. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

