Lloyd "L.B." Bennette St. John Sr., 88, of Forest, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Bedford Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of the late Margaret Ann Coffey St. John for 50 years. Born in Altavista, Va., on July 11, 1931, he was a son of the late Norman Eldred St. John and Mary Ida Keaton St. John. He was a United States Army veteran serving two tours in Korean and then Germany. L. B. attended Spout Spring Baptist Church and retired from Babcock and Wilcox after 34 years. He is survived by two children, Lloyd St. John Jr. and his wife, Cheryl of Appomattox and Linda Evans and her husband, Charles of Forest; three granddaughters, Lauren Clark and husband, Justin of Appomattox, Lindsay Willis and husband, Micah of Lynchburg, and Larissa St. John of Appomattox; and four great-grandchildren, Layla Clark, Jacoby Clark, Julian Clark, and Everly Willis. He was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters. A private graveside service will be held in Liberty Cemetery officiated by the Rev. Paul Kvasnicka and the Rev. Robert E. Lee. The family will have a celebration of life service at a later date. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.