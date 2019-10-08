Frances O’Brien St. John, 84, of Chestnut Grove Church Road, Appomattox, died Sunday, October 6, 2019, at her residence.
Born in Montross, Va., on October 10, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Maggie Watson and Joseph Earl O’Brien. She was a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church. Frances was a retired teacher’s assistant and nurse working many years for Dr. Clyde O’Brien.
Frances is survived by her husband of 62 years, Wilbur J. St. John; a sister, Connie Morris and husband, C. J. of Appomattox; a sister-in-law, Rita St. John Turner and husband, Don, of Martinsville; two nieces, Cindy Morris and husband, Michael and Ashley Turner; a nephew, Donnie Turner and wife, Anne; great-nieces, Maggie Boyer and husband, Jesse, Hallie Morris, and Caroline Turner; and great-great niece and nephew, Nora Frances Boyer and Trent Sterling Boyer.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Earl O’Brien.
A graveside funeral service conducted by Pastor Roger Woody will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 2490 Chestnut Grove Church Rd., Appomattox.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Samaritan Purse’s, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.