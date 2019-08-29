Steven C. Sprouse, 90, of Lynchburg, died on Tuesday August 27, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the widower of Hilda Rice Sprouse. Born in Bedford County, he was a son of the late Ernest R. and Mildred Bibb Sprouse. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ernest R. Sprouse Jr.: and two sisters, Edna Hargis and Eva S. Cole. Steven was a member of West Lynchburg Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon; he was also a member of The Kingdom Builders of The Lynchburg Baptist Association. He was an Army veteran and served in the Korean Conflict. He was also a retired building contractor. Steven was a loving, caring, sweet, funny man and will be missed by his family and friends. He is survived by one son, Tony Sprouse and his wife, Wanda, of Lynchburg; two grandchildren, Nicole Sprouse of Williamsburg, and Victoria Sprouse of Lynchburg; his two beloved dogs, Cosmo and Charlie; one sister, Lois Jones of Lynchburg, and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 12 p.m. at West Lynchburg Baptist Church, followed by a memorial service by Dr. Robert Putt. A reception will follow the service. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Lynchburg Baptist Association, Kingdom Builders. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

