Mark Avery Sprouse, 47, of Madison Heights, was welcomed into Heaven by Our Lord and Savior on Friday, August 9, 2019, with opened arms. Born on November 28, 1971, in Lynchburg, Mark was a son of Julia Pugh Sprouse and the late Shirley Sprouse. Mark was a devoted and loyal member for 10 years at New Beginning Tabernacle, where he played many roles including door greeter, usher, holding umbrellas for the ladies, driving the church bus regularly and even played with the kids in KIDS ROCK and may have been the biggest kid out of them all. He was employed at W.E.L. and enjoyed hunting, the outdoors, and spending time with his family. Mark was a giver and did so many acts of kindness. His joy was contagious and he will be missed dearly. In addition to his mother, Mark is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Ellen Sprouse; children, Brandon Staton and his girlfriend, Haley, Jillian and Miranda Sprouse; siblings, Steve Sprouse (Judy), Vicky Branham (Don), Amanda Cash, and Renata Sprouse (Whitney); his special nieces, Karly (Terd), Kayley (Stink-pot), Kenzleigh (Fat legs or Baby Satan), Karcyn, and Alyssa, and a host of extended family members. The family will receive friends Monday, August 12, 2019, at New Beginning Tabernacle in Madison Heights, from 6 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at New Beginning Tabernacle. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Mark's honor may be sent to, New Beginning Tabernacle, 1886 South Coolwell Road, Madison Heights, VA 24572. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
