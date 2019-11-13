Mamie Ogden Spradlin, 92, of Lynchburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, November 11, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is now reunited with the love of her life, her husband of 55 years, Ray Spradlin, and her precious daughter, Joy. Mamie was born in Amherst County, on April 15, 1927, a daughter of the late Annie Allen Ewers and James Ogden. In addition to her parents, husband, and daughter, she was preceded in death by her brother, Willie "Bill" Ogden and four sisters, Martha Ogden, Eleanor Paris, Marianne Goin and Clara Wood. She is survived by her daughters, Anne Johnston (George), Elaine Bomar (Darry), Jeannie White (Harry), Bev Moses (JR), Dee Crawford (Brad) and Jackie Spradlin; 25 grandchildren, Michael, Chip, Stuart, Megan, Dennis, Calvert, Julie, Chris, Kelli, Sam, Laura, Stacy, Kim, Lisa, Tiffany, Scott, Chad, Missy, Nathan, Ken, Shawn, Ryan, Brandon, Ashley and Katelyn; 42 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; a special niece, Pernia Driskill; and sister-in-law, Polly Ogden. Mama was a very caring and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved raising her seven girls with her Doll by her side and spending time with her family, who will miss her dearly. Mama worked in a care giving role at Lynchburg General for 32 years. She loved to cook. Everyone loved her "Hoecakes" and none of her seven daughters could turnout Hoecakes like hers. Mama had such a green thumb she was known as the "dead plant" rescuer. Her African Violets were show quality. She was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church in Lynchburg and loved her church family. The family would like to thank Hospice Centra and the staff at Liberty Ridge Health and Rehab for their compassionate care. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m., Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel with Pastor Larry Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Centra Hospice, 2097 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501, or Central Baptist Church, 1417 Florida Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2711, is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
