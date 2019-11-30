Leota Genevieve Spradlin, 93, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Lynchburg General Hospital surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late Frank Marvin Spradlin. Born on December 7, 1925 in Coolridge, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Hallie Richmond. Genevieve was a member of The Rock Church, formerly known as Madison Heights Pentecostal Church. She enjoyed reading her bible, visiting with her children and their families, working in the yard, and going shopping. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two children, David Spradlin and Shirley Dodson; and her siblings, Curtis, Franklin, Lura, Reba, Macy, and Eva. Genevieve is survived by her children, Barbara Houser and husband, Everett Jr., Sharon Houser and husband, Lawrence, Marvin Spradlin and wife, Peggy, Dean Spradlin and wife, Linda, Mike Spradlin, Samuel Spradlin and wife, Patty, Donnie Spradlin and wife, Cindy, Freddie Spradlin and wife, Betty, Ted Spradlin, Paula Long and husband, Tommy, and Kenneth Spradlin and wife, Wendy; and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Whitten Monelison Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Mike Dodson officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Spradlin family (929-5712). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
