Carolen Sue Spolowitz, 76, of Lynchburg, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was the devoted wife of Ted Spolowitz. Mrs. Spolowitz was born on November 10, 1943, in North Carolina, a daughter of the late James Wilfrod Porter and the late Alta Paisley Porter. She was a member of Heritage Baptist and retired from Central Virginia Training School. In addition to her husband she is survived by her son, James Neubaum and Ana; a grandson, Lucas Neubaum; a sister, Judy Poe and Bud; a sister-in-law, Rita Poter, and many beloved nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Porter. Due to the virus the family will celebrate Carolen's life with a memorial service at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

