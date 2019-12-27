A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Community Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in the Christian Aid Cemetery. The family is receiving friends on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6 until 7 p.m. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing.
Spinner, Katy Estelle
