Wayne Spetz, 83, died at home on Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was the loving and devoted husband to Rebecca "Becky" Paris Spetz for 57 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Susan S. Kidd and husband, Al, Kevin Spetz and partner, Kristen Bowsher, Laura Spetz, and Ryan Spetz and wife, Christy; and three grandchildren, Caleb and Lauren Kidd and Grayson Spetz. Born in Pittsburg, Pa. on October 30, 1935, he was a son of the late Gustav Fridolf Spetz and Jane Stewart Spetz. He was also preceded in death by his two brothers, Bruce Alan Spetz and Steven Nylen Spetz. Wayne earned a degree in Engineering Physics from Lehigh University in 1958 and came to Lynchburg after graduation to join Babcock and Wilcox Atomic Energy Division. Since 1966, he played an active role in nearly all proposals to either construct or refuel pressurized water reactors and was an expert in reactor core design and fuel cycle designs. Babcock and Wilcox later became Framatome Technologies and in 1996 he was awarded the designation of Senior Expert in Framatome's Technical College of Exports. On January 1, 2001, Wayne retired after 43 years of dedicated service. Though passionate about his work, he also enjoyed many hobbies and had many interests over the years. He loved sports cars and photography. He maintained a wonderful garden in the early years and thoroughly enjoyed traveling in his retirement which included several trips to France, England and Italy. He enjoyed talking with people wherever he went, often sharing his vast knowledge of many different subjects. He had a particular interest in WWII and spent much of his retirement years reading through the various histories and biographies pertaining to the war. A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by The Rev. Dr. James Price. A reception will follow at Boonsboro Country Club. Those wishing to make memorial contributions, please consider your local arts. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
