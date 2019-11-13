Willard "Spence" Gorman Spencer, 58, of Rustburg, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was the husband of Alice Jenkins Spencer. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service till 7:30 p.m. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Spencer family (239-0331). Please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

