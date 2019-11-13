Willard "Spence" Gorman Spencer, 58, of Rustburg, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was the husband of Alice Jenkins Spencer. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service till 7:30 p.m. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Spencer family (239-0331). Please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.